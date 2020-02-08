TurtleCoin (TRTL) Market Cap Hits $1.77 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 8th. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and TradeOgre. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $881,724.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded up 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TurtleCoin Coin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 65,218,215,794 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TurtleCoin Coin Trading

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

