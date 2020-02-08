Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $140.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective upped by DA Davidson from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on TWLO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.26.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.21. 5,545,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.78. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $151.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $77,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,285 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,694. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 3.2% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 24.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 4.4% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Twilio by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 26,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

