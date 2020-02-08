Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.2–0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.475-1.49 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Twilio also updated its FY20 guidance to ($0.20-0.14) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $4.34 on Friday, hitting $122.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,542,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,288. Twilio has a 1-year low of $89.81 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $141.26.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $4,176,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,218,442.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694 over the last 90 days. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

