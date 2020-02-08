Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

TWST traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,922. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.37. The firm has a market cap of $889.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.63. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 73.98% and a negative net margin of 197.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $107,198.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,038.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $495,660.00. Insiders sold a total of 82,111 shares of company stock worth $1,911,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: Float

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.