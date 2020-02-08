Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $36.50 Price Target at Wedbush

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $34.50 to $36.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Twitter from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Twitter from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.98.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 29,205,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,486,632. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Twitter has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

