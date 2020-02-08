Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 665,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,467 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Tyson Foods worth $60,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.4% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 86,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at about $3,008,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.23.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.30. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $94.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.49. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 28,382 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $2,617,388.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel W. White sold 17,417 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $1,589,997.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,540. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

