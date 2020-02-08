U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. IMS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on USB. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $54.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

