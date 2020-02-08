U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Global Investors from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

GROW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 25,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.88 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.69. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 126.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.61% of U.S. Global Investors worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

