Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.77.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded up $3.54 on Friday, hitting $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 111,957,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,735,972. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $6,295,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $44,805.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 453,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,261,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,330,789 shares of company stock worth $1,272,801,356 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 45.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

