Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on UBER. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.77.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 111,957,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,735,972. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,618.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 251,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $6,834,007.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,132,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,836,379.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,330,789 shares of company stock worth $1,272,801,356 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $703,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,020,876,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $356,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,658,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

