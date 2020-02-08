UBS Group Downgrades Hudson (NYSE:HUD) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Hudson (NYSE:HUD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HUD. Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.
Shares of HUD stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.62, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.07. Hudson has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.
About Hudson
Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.
Read More: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.