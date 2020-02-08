UBS Group Downgrades Hudson (NYSE:HUD) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of Hudson (NYSE:HUD) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HUD. Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hudson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of HUD stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.62, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.07. Hudson has a 1-year low of $10.33 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 127,293 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Hudson by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,158,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 106,601 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Hudson by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hudson by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. 42.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudson

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

