UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 132 ($1.74) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 125 ($1.64).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered McCarthy & Stone to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 171 ($2.25) to GBX 168 ($2.21) in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered McCarthy & Stone to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 134 ($1.76) in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 154 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. McCarthy & Stone presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 151.44 ($1.99).

Shares of LON:MCS traded up GBX 2.30 ($0.03) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 151.80 ($2.00). 1,089,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 5.85. McCarthy & Stone has a 52-week low of GBX 121.40 ($1.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 159.90 ($2.10). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 143.51. The company has a market capitalization of $815.72 million and a PE ratio of 27.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This is a positive change from McCarthy & Stone’s previous dividend of $1.90. This represents a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. McCarthy & Stone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.89%.

In related news, insider Gill Barr bought 7,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £9,944.10 ($13,080.90).

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

