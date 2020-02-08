UBS Group Reiterates “€127.00” Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SIE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siemens currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €127.69 ($148.47).

Siemens stock opened at €108.30 ($125.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €115.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €105.38. Siemens has a 52-week low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 52-week high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

