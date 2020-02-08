UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,075 ($14.14).

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to an underperform rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Land Securities Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 957 ($12.59) to GBX 1,080 ($14.21) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Land Securities Group to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 947 ($12.46) to GBX 897 ($11.80) in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 877.33 ($11.54).

Shares of LON LAND traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 940.80 ($12.38). 1,991,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 965.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 891.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a PE ratio of -22.62. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.11%.

In other news, insider Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total value of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

