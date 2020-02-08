Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

UCTT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $16.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.62. 310,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $982.81 million, a PE ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.66. Ultra Clean has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $25.81.

In other news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $362,240.00. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 17,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $401,184.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,723.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after acquiring an additional 127,445 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 488,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.