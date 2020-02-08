Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $0.0467 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $100,428.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,829.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.29 or 0.04524435 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002025 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.87 or 0.00749757 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,435,733 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.