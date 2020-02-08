Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of UFAB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.06. 7,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,546. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71. Unique Fabricating has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $6.68.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unique Fabricating stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Unique Fabricating worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

