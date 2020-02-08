Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Unisys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unisys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Shares of Unisys stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,748,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,142. Unisys has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $692.58 million, a P/E ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.
Unisys Company Profile
Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.
Read More: What is a back-end load?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.