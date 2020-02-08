Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Unisys in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unisys has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Unisys stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,748,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,142. Unisys has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $692.58 million, a P/E ratio of 74.91 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Unisys by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 124,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 42,141 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unisys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Unisys by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 72,879 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unisys by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unisys by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

