UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,425 ($18.75) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UTG. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.13) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UNITE Group to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,199.38 ($15.78).

Get UNITE Group alerts:

UTG opened at GBX 1,285 ($16.90) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,263.76 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,147.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. UNITE Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 870.50 ($11.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.56).

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for UNITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UNITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.