United Bank Buys 345 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

United Bank increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. United Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 31,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 25,286 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 41,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,455 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 376.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 761,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,726,000 after acquiring an additional 601,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. 25,160,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,957,984. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.10 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

