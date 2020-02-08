United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNL) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.70, approximately 2,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNL) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 3.22% of United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (UNL) is an exchange-traded security company. The Company’s investment objective is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the average of the prices of the Benchmark Futures Contracts, less UNL’s expenses.

