United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,709,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 184.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after acquiring an additional 649,502 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 228.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,454,000 after acquiring an additional 588,243 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Technologies by 281.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 489,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,864,000 after acquiring an additional 361,397 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 769.2% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 302,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,326,000 after buying an additional 267,886 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Technologies stock opened at $156.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $157.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.63.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.40.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

