Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

Shares of UTL stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $62.68. 51,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $934.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.05. Unitil has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $64.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 10.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unitil by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,495,000 after acquiring an additional 78,153 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Unitil by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Unitil by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Unitil by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unitil by 1,241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 182,733 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

