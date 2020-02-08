Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Up 7.7%

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.84 and last traded at $19.10, approximately 117,895 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 68,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

ULH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $483.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 2.00.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $375.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 7,143.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Universal Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.