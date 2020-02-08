US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,994 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $52,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.80. 930,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,524. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $180.29 and a one year high of $210.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.34.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

