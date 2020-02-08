US Bancorp DE Buys 243 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 412,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $48,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 27,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.12. 5,740,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.