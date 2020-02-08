US Bancorp DE Has $40.24 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 314,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,341 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $40,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 353,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 11,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 10,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LQD stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.69. 11,455,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,169,419. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.52. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $115.42 and a 52 week high of $131.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.3368 per share. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

