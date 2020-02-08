US Bancorp DE Has $60.31 Million Position in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,029,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $60,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,236,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,896,000 after buying an additional 2,312,808 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,368,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,946,000 after buying an additional 37,588 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,244,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,264,000 after buying an additional 173,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after buying an additional 711,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Mdu Resources Group by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,168,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after buying an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MDU stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,490. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.29. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $31.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

