US Bancorp DE Purchases 63,421 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,421 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $44,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,603 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

