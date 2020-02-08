US Bancorp DE Purchases 777 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $26,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $90,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 24.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Valero Energy by 17.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 19,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 6.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 69,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.57.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,085. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.58. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

