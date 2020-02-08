US Bancorp DE Sells 3,781 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $34,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,318,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,609,000 after acquiring an additional 990,017 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,820,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,912,000 after acquiring an additional 552,223 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 733,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,921,000 after acquiring an additional 414,639 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.27. 2,747,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,767,043. The company has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $98.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

