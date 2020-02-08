USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. TheStreet raised USANA Health Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.31. USANA Health Sciences has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $113.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $130.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth $17,458,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $2,633,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 208.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $2,307,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 32,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

