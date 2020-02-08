USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-$4.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.10-4.90 EPS.

NYSE:USNA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.70. 203,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,572. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.98. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $113.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.31.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.43. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $271.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $130.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on USNA shares. TheStreet raised USANA Health Sciences from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.