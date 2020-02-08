Valmark Advisers Inc. Sells 895 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.89. 5,699,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,779,603. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.19. The stock has a market cap of $404.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

