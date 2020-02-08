ValuEngine Downgrades Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Centamin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centamin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.35. Centamin has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.