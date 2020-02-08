ValuEngine Downgrades Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hawaiian from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $27.00 price objective on Hawaiian and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.64.

Shares of HA traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 595,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,927. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.60. Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $22.84 and a 1 year high of $32.89.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $708.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.51 million. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hawaiian will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 10.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hawaiian by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

