ValuEngine Downgrades HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut HCI Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

NYSE:HCI opened at $46.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $370.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 0.77. HCI Group has a 1-year low of $36.72 and a 1-year high of $49.26.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.39 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

In other HCI Group news, Director Robert Wayne Burks bought 4,400 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.67 per share, with a total value of $196,548.00. Also, Director James J. Macchiarola bought 1,500 shares of HCI Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.47 per share, for a total transaction of $68,205.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,230. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in HCI Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the second quarter worth $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HCI Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in HCI Group in the second quarter worth $2,014,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in HCI Group by 119.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

