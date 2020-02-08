ValuEngine Downgrades SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $72.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its 200-day moving average is $69.37. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.57 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $71,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Valer Robert A. Van purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.21 per share, for a total transaction of $504,075.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SJW Group by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the third quarter worth about $269,000. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

