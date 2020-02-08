ValuEngine Downgrades Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

TSG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stars Group in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.50 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut Stars Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stars Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.46.

Shares of TSG stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $23.20. 1,412,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,285. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.99 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.45. Stars Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.82 million. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. Stars Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stars Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSG. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stars Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Stars Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Stars Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Stars Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stars Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

