ValuEngine Downgrades WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut WIRECARD AG/ADR from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut WIRECARD AG/ADR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

WCAGY opened at $76.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.98. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $50.70 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

