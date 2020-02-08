ValuEngine Lowers DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of DURECT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.40.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.59 on Tuesday. DURECT has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in DURECT by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 42,902 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DURECT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in DURECT by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

