ValuEngine Lowers Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of HOMB traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 469,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $21.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Home Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Home Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

In other news, Director Alex R. Lieblong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 588,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,075,572.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,167 shares of company stock worth $1,438,325 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Pwmco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $11,596,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,668,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Home Bancshares by 52.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 147,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

