ValuEngine Lowers J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to Sell

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on J M Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered J M Smucker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.60.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Shares of J M Smucker stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $108.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,451. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. J M Smucker has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $128.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J M Smucker news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 5.2% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,870,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,885,000 after buying an additional 203,675 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 639,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,390,000 after buying an additional 18,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 2.0% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.