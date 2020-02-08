ValuEngine Lowers SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBFG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.01. 60,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,946. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.81. SB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $20.49.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SB Financial Group stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.48% of SB Financial Group worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

