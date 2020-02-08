ValuEngine Upgrades Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) to Buy

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CODA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 60,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,681. Coda Octopus Group has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODA. State Street Corp raised its position in Coda Octopus Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coda Octopus Group by 2,974.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 333,513 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Coda Octopus Group by 356.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 209,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 163,678 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Coda Octopus Group by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Coda Octopus Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 102,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.