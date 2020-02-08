ValuEngine Upgrades Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) to Buy

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ CODA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 60,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,681. Coda Octopus Group has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.97.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
