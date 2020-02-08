ValuEngine Upgrades Colfax (NYSE:CFX) to Sell

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Colfax from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Get Colfax alerts:

NYSE:CFX opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $23.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $822,158.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,093.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 4,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total transaction of $160,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,237.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 457.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.