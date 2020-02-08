ValuEngine Upgrades Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.75.

CUZ traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 375,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,217. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $32.89 and a one year high of $41.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

