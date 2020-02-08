ValuEngine Upgrades Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DGII. Sidoti cut Digi International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 25th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Digi International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Digi International from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.57.

NASDAQ:DGII traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $14.66. 412,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.79. Digi International has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $18.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.37 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 2.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digi International will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael A. Ueland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,527.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $1,726,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,574,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,850 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Digi International by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digi International by 562.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Digi International by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Digi International by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Digi International during the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

