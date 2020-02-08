ValuEngine Upgrades DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DXPE has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. DXP Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $620.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.63.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $327.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. DXP Enterprises’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,671,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

