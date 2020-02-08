ValuEngine Upgrades Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GDI. Credit Suisse Group cut Gardner Denver from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gardner Denver from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut Gardner Denver from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gardner Denver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.30.

Shares of Gardner Denver stock opened at $37.09 on Tuesday. Gardner Denver has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.48.

In related news, insider Gillard Steven 756,503 shares of Gardner Denver stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gardner Denver by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,336,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169,780 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 40.5% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,222,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,818 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the first quarter worth about $14,879,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Gardner Denver by 126.2% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 476,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,466,000 after acquiring an additional 265,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver during the second quarter worth about $8,816,000.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

